Family increases reward to find St. Louis cold-case killers by $50,000

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The family of a man shot and killed during a robbery in 2015 is increasing the reward to arrest the suspects responsible for his death. CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for tips that lead to the felony arrest of the suspects. James Gould’s family is offering an additional $50,000.
Gould was in 3600 block of Marine on August 27, 2015 at around 1:00 am. He was involved in a struggle during a robbery with two unknown men. He was shot multiple times and later died from his injuries.
Police say that both of the suspects are black males but only have a detailed description of one of the men. They say he is about 21-years-old, 5’6″ tall, and weighs about 150 lbs. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing dark pants, a black zippered jacket with stripes, and was carrying a dark-colored backpack.