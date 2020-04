PINE LAWN, Mo. – A family of five escaped a house fire Tuesday morning in Pine Lawn.

Authorities say, one of the children smelled smoke around 2:00 a.m. on the home on Kienlen Avenue.

Two adults and three children were all able to get out safely.

Investigators are looking into a cause of the fire.

4700 block of Thrush Ave Pine Lawn Family of 5 makes it out safe after early morning house fire. pic.twitter.com/R5NbnjGh8I — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) April 21, 2020