Family of 8-year-old girl killed in 2019 after high school football game speaks out about unsolved murder

ST. LOUIS, Mo.- The family of an 8-year-old girl who was shot and killed in North St Louis is making an appeal for justice.

Jurnee Thompson’s father says it’s been more than a year since the deadly shooting and he’s not giving up on finding justice for his daughter.

It’s been more than a year since the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Union.

Young Jurnee was leaving a football game and jamboree from Soldan High School when someone opened fire. Multiple people were wounded, but Jurnee did not survive.

Her father, Rasheed Thompson said he will never forget the moment he didn’t hear his daughter’s voice.

“She was a beautiful, loving child, she loved her family,” Thompson said.

Jurnee was one of four people shot that August evening in 2019. Police were helping with crowd control when the gunshots went off about a block from the football field.

Besides Jurnee, two 16-year-old boys and a 64-year-old woman were wounded. Jurnee’s 13 -year- old sister was with her.

”I was telling people to help my sister,” Shardae Edmonson said. “I wanted her to survive. I did not want to see my sister die that way.”

Jurnee’s father says she was an intelligent little girl with a smile that would light up any room. The family wants someone to come forward with information that leads to an arrest.

“I’m seeking justice for Jurnee,” her father said. “Police say it’s still an open case I’m pleading to the killer to come forward.”

The St. Louis City Police Department confirmed the case is still an active and open case.

So far, police have no suspects or motives. Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers 1-866-371-TIPS ( 8477)