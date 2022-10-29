ST. LOUIS – The official search has ended for a paraglider who crashed into the Missouri River four days ago.

According to reports, 35-year-old Kenny Loudermilk was traveling from Defiance, Missouri, to Herman with another paraglider when the two got separated somewhere near Washington, Missouri.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Several people reported seeing Loudermilk crash into the Missouri River just east of the Highway-47 bridge. Several crews took part in the search for Loudermilk, but none have found any sign of him or the wreckage.

Family and friends are planning a vigil Wednesday, November 2 at Riverside Park in Washington..