Family of reported victim, Church of the Latter Day Saints speak out after former leader charged with child porn

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. - A Lake St. Louis man is in jail after police say he went to Arizona and drove back with a teenage girl. He's been charged with child pornography. Police are concerned that there may be more victims.

Suspect Larry Deutsch, 54 was a church bishop for some Latter Day Saints Church congregations. Police say he's also been involved with the Boy Scouts.

Deutsch is jailed with a cash-only bond set at $100,000. Police say he flew to Arizona, Tuesday and picked up the victim in San Tan Valley. That is about 45 miles outside of Phoenix. Police say he bought her a brand new Nissan Rogue and drove it back more than 1,400 miles. Deutsch then hid her in a west St. Louis County apartment.

Police say Deutsch met the victim and her family through the church when the family lived here. Police say the family got a restraining order against him after moving to Arizona, but Deutsch maintained contact with her. Police say they found pornographic images of her on his computer. Police say the investigation has only turned up images of this one victim, so far. They say additional charges are likely here and in Arizona.

A spokesman for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints condemned the alleged behavior as "serious and deeply troubling," but said the Deutsch did not meet the girl through a position the Church and has not held a leadership position of a congregation since 2014. "Nevertheless, the alleged behavior is inexcusable and abhorrent. Those who engage in abusive behavior are rightfully subject to prosecution by legal authorities, and will also face disciplinary steps from the Church, including a loss of Church membership," Eric Hoskins told FOX2 in a prepared statement Friday night.

A family spokesman says the victim is 16-years-old and doing well. She is back with loved ones in Arizona.

"I want him to burn in hell and get a thousand years sentence and never see the light of day," the spokesperson said.