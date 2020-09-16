Family of worker killed in 2018 tower collapse sues MSU

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The family of a worker killed in 2018 when a nearly 2,000-foot tall TV tower in southwest Missouri collapsed is suing Missouri State University for wrongful death.

The April 19, 2018, tower collapse happened in Fordland, killing 56-year-old Steve Lemay, who ran a tower repair company in Blaine, Washington.

Missouri State University-owned the tower and used it for its Ozarks Public Television station. The Springfield News-Leader reports the lawsuit accuses the university of maintaining a “dangerous condition” on its property that led to Lemay’s death.

Lemay’s family is asking for an unspecified amount in damages that include Lemay’s pain and suffering as well as medical, funeral, and burial expenses.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News