Family offers $20,000 reward to catch Olivette teen’s killer

Ethan Sandhu

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A $20,000 reward to find the killer of an Olivette teen is being offered by his family. Ethan Sandhu, 18, was found dead on June 1, 2021 inside a car at around 2:50 pm near the intersection of North 22nd and University streets. He had gunshot wounds to his torso.

Call CrimeStoppers if you have any information. Tips may be anonymous and can lead to a reward of up to $5,000 in addition to the reward offered by Sandhu’s family. Call: 1-866-371-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be sent in through this form.