Family reopens Mexican grocery after fire chars their restaurant

OVERLAND, Mo. - A family-owned Mexican restaurant known for its authentic flare is left charred.

Bertha Lopez's mother and father opened up Taqueria Durango due to the high demands of customers at their grocery story Durango next door.

“The building of their work for 10 years gone in 10 minutes,” Lopez said.

Last Thursday, their treasured restaurant went up in flames.

“I just cried because I can’t believe the TV melted away, the chairs are gone.,” Lopez said. “It happened in a blink of an eye.”

It’s still anyone’s guess what started the two-alarm fire but the family believes it ignited in the kitchen.

The pain from seeing their restaurant boarded up hits even deeper, especially when they think back over recent months.

“We had a break-in in September, a second in October and now this,” Angelica Lopez said. “Never would we have imagined anything like this would’ve happened. These last six months have been very hard.”

Now, the family is picking up the pieces.

Clean up has started inside the restaurant while the insurance is being processed.

Meanwhile, the family reopened their Mexican grocery store after getting approval from the health department.

Today may resemble 2011 when the family only had the grocery store, but if this is their first step – they’re at least happy they’re doing it together as a family.

“It’s going to take time,” Angelica Lopez said.

In true St. Louis fashion, the community is already coming together for this family.

They’ve already raised more than $12,000 through GoFundMe and the owner of Guerilla Street Food is linking up with a host of other restaurants for Taco Tuesday in support of the family.