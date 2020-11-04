Family says 87-year-old Affton woman was on her way to vote when she was struck by car and killed

AFFTON, Mo. – Election day brought a tragedy outside a south St. Louis County polling place. Phyllis Powers of Affton was struck by a car and killed while walking to the polls. She was 87.

“We are all just lost and devasted that she was taken from us the way that she was,” said Susan Atkinson, the victim’s daughter.

Atkinson says words cannot express the pain she fells after her mother Phyliss Powers was struck and killed on election day while trying to do her civic duty.

“She wanted to be the first in line, I think. There was already a line. Already 100 people in line,” she said.

The American flag has been lowered outside Powers’ Affton home in her honor.

St Louis County police say Powers was struck just after 6 a.m. while attempting to cross the road the roadway outside of the Affton White-Rodgers Community Center.

Atkinson says her mother could have voted by mail but wanted to do it in person.

“She was very full of political conviction. She was on her way to vote. She got to pearly gates and was mad that she did not get a chance to put in that vote that she was determined to do,” she said.

County police say the driver stopped and called for help.

“Our family’s hearts are with the young lady that drove the car. We know that was the worst day of her life,” Atkinson said. “We hope she can find solace and faith in family and friends like we are.”

Powers was a mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was also well-known in the community for volunteering at Advent Church and helping Feed My People.