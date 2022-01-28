Family thanks Belleville man who sat with woman at Chiefs game

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A special connection made at last Sunday’s Chief’s game led to a statewide search for a Belleville man so a family could say thank you.

The holidays are long over, and lights are coming down on this frigid January day, but the spirit of the holidays continues as a Belleville man warms the hearts of a young chiefs fan and her family.

Brian Thomas of World Class Lighting was busy taking down holiday lights on Friday when FOX 2 caught up with him.

“When the season starts, we dress as elves. We play Christmas carols. We climb on the roofs and put the lights up. But then you know they got to come down eventually so that’s what we’re out here doing today,” said Thomas.

Thomas scored tickets to last weekend’s Chiefs game and made a lasting impact on the woman sitting alone next to him. Although they share a common love of football, little did he know that 34-year-old Tima Suluvale was autistic.

“I had no idea,” he said. “You know, she seemed to be by herself. She was having fun. She was super nice. We did a lot of high fives as the game was going on.”

His kindness meant so much to her family in Kansas City they reached out to the public to find Tima’s newest friend so they could thank him.

“I really didn’t think that much about it. You just go. You’ve got the choice whether to be a good dude to the people who are sitting next to you or not and I didn’t expect it. And my phone’s been blowing up all morning,” said Thomas.

And Brian sends his best to Tima and her family for the AFC Championship.

“First of all, to the family thanks for reaching out. Tima, go Chiefs. Watch the game this Sunday. And it was a pleasure meeting you,” he said.

This special moment will be a lifelong memory every time Brian watches the Chiefs play.

“Yeah, I’ll always remember it. Especially now. It’s great,” said Thomas. “So every time I watch it I’ll think about it. I got another friend and another Chiefs fan.”