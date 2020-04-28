Family thanks Metro for tribute to bus operator who died from COVID-19 complications

ST. LOUIS – Metro Transit found a special way to honor the bus operator who died from COVID-19.

On the day Dennis Wallace was laid to rest, employees released balloons and carried signs thanking the long-time worker for his service.

The agency even provided a bus specially designated for employees who planned to attend Wallace’s funeral April 22.

“We thank them for everything they did for us. And did for my dad,” Jeremiah McCaskill, Wallace’s son, said.

Wallace spent nearly a week in the hospital after he contracted the novel coronavirus.

His kidney, liver, and heart failed within a matter of days, McCaskill said. He died April 7, at age 53.

“I never thought it was real until this happened to him. I used to always think it was fake. And then, and then when they told me he had it. That’s when I learned it was real,” McCaskill said.

It is unclear how the coronavirus was transmitted to McCaskill. But like many bus operators—essential workers during this challenging time—his exposure was heightened due to contact with passengers and commonly shared spaces.

Metro Transit said Wallace worked for the agency for 18 years.

“He used to tell his passengers, ‘Never give up’. And I think that I know he loved a lot of people. And I guess he didn’t want anybody to give up on anything. Keep on going,” McCaskill said.

McCaskill said he was touched to see colleagues rally around his family.

“They had a tribute to him going up in Belleville. People standing on the side of the roads, handing out signs that said, ‘thank you,’” he said. “It was amazing. It almost made me cry. It did make me cry.”

In a statement, Metro Transit expressed sadness over the loss of Wallace.

“We are all heartbroken at the tragic loss of our colleague Dennis Wallace to this terrible disease. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Metro Transit are with his family, friends and loved ones,” the statement said.