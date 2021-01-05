Family Video to begin liquidation sale and close all locations

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Family Video is starting to close all remaining locations in Illinois and Missouri tomorrow. The 250 stores across the country will begin to sell their merchandise at closeout prices and will each officially close when all inventory is sold. The video rental chain offers movies, video games, CBD products, store fixtures, and more.

The Family Video locations closing are in Waterloo, Belleville, Wood River, Jacksonville and Quincy, Illinois. In Missouri, they are located in Arnold, Farmington, Rolla, Mexico, O’Fallon, Cape Girardeau, Fulton, Florissant, and Gravois.

“We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights, and want to thank the people across the St. Louis and Illinois markets and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service,” writes Keith Hoogland, CEO, Highland Ventures, LTD.

Family Video has been in business in the area since the early 1990’s. Visit their website at www.familyvideo.com.