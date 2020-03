Wilma Grove waves goodby to her children (L to R) Judy Kekich, Pat Grove and Ed Grove after a visit at Delmar Gardens on the Green in Ballwin, Missouri on March 21, 2020. The family has been forced to visit their 100 year-old mother every day from the outside due to Coronavirus concerns. Missouri’s known cases of COVID-19, is at 73 including three deaths.Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

BALLWIN, Mo – Delmar Gardens has been closed to visitors for at least 10 days to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The facility is using Skype and FaceTime when possible so residents can communicate with loved ones.

UPI Photographer Bill Greenblatt captured a touching moment at Delmar Gardens on the Green in Ballwin Saturday morning. Wilma Grove is 100-years-old. Her family has continued to visit but has had to stay outside, talking to each other through a window.