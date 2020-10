ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Strangers saved a man’s life on Gravois Greenway: Grant’s Trail last Wednesday and now he wants to reconnect with them.

A Facebook post from Great Rivers Greenway says that someone called 911 when they saw a man. having a medical emergency. The call saved his life and now his family wants to share their gratitude.

If you were there and want to connect, send Great Rivers Greenway an email at info@grgstl.org.