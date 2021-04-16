Fans can pay their respects to late Blues great Bobby Plager at Enterprise Center today

ST. LOUIS – Beginning Friday, fans of the late Blues great Bobby Plager can pay their respects and remember his contributions to the team at a Celebration of Life event at the Enterprise Center.

Plager died on March 24 from a heart attack while driving on I-64 near downtown St. Louis. He was 78 years old.

Plager came to the Blues in 1967 and went on to play 11 seasons for St. Louis. After his time on the ice was up, he continued to show love and loyalty to the Blues. He served as a coach for 11 games in 1992 and has held various roles with the organization since then.

Now fans can remember his legacy at a public visitation Friday, April 16 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Enterprise Center. Visitors will use the main entrance at 14th and Clark to pay their respects on the arena floor.

Fans must wear a mask and keep social distance from others. They are also not allowed to bring bags or purses inside.

Plager’s private funeral is Sunday. It is closed to the public but it will be streamed, and fans can tune in that way.

At his funeral service, Hall of Fame players, coaches and legendary broadcasters will pay tribute. Family friends and teammates will also give speeches.

After the service, at around 3:30 p.m. the Blues invites fans to line up on Market Street to say their final goodbyes. They’ll have a procession from Enterprise Center that takes the same route as the Stanley Cup Championship parade that Plager was a part of in 2019.

