Video: Fans leave stadium after gunshots near Padres-Nationals game

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 17: Fans hide in the dug out after what was believed to be shots were heard during a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
  • WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 17: Fans run on the field for cover after what was believed to be shots were heard during a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
  • WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 17: Fans run for cover after what was believed to be shots were heard during a baseball game between the San Diego Padres the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
  • WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 17: Fans run onto the field for cover after shots are heard from a shooting outside the stadium that sent players and fans seeking shelter during a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
  • WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 17: A fan hides under a seat after shots are heard from a shooting outside the stadium which sent players and fans seeking shelter during a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
  • WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 17: Fans run onto the field for cover after shots are heard from a shooting outside the stadium that sent players and fans seeking shelter during a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
  • WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 17: Sign on scoreboard after what is believed to be shots were heard outside the stadium during a baseball game between the San Diego Padres and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on July 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A shooting disrupted the San Diego Padres-Washington Nationals game Saturday night. It happened outside of the third base gate at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark but the game is officially on pause. Video and reports circulating on Twitter show fans running onto the field and into the dugouts, as well as large crowds running outside of the stadium.

The Nationals say they are working with law enforcement to gather more information. Details are still coming into the FOX 2 Newsroom. Refresh this page for the latest update.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News