Video: Fans leave stadium after gunshots near Padres-Nationals game

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A shooting disrupted the San Diego Padres-Washington Nationals game Saturday night. It happened outside of the third base gate at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark but the game is officially on pause. Video and reports circulating on Twitter show fans running onto the field and into the dugouts, as well as large crowds running outside of the stadium.

The Nationals say they are working with law enforcement to gather more information. Details are still coming into the FOX 2 Newsroom. Refresh this page for the latest update.

Breaking: Initial reports of a shooting outside the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park in Washington, DC. Announcers are urging fans to leave the stadium. pic.twitter.com/XnZ4tzL1kK — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) July 18, 2021

A shooting has been reported outside of the Third Base Gate at Nationals Park.



Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark via the CF and RF gates at this time.



We're working with law enforcement to provide more information as soon as it becomes available. — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 18, 2021