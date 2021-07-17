Video: Fans leave stadium after gunshots near Padres-Nationals game

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A shooting disrupted the San Diego Padres-Washington Nationals game Saturday night. It happened outside of the third base gate at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.
Fans are encouraged to exit the ballpark but the game is officially on pause. Video and reports circulating on Twitter show fans running onto the field and into the dugouts, as well as large crowds running outside of the stadium.
The Nationals say they are working with law enforcement to gather more information. Details are still coming into the FOX 2 Newsroom. Refresh this page for the latest update.