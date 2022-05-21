ST. LOUIS – St. Louis sports fans are hoping the Blues team that defeated the Colorado Avalanche in Game 2 two of the second-round series is the team that shows up for the rest of the series. The Central Division foes take the ice for Game 3 on Saturday with the series tied, 1-1.

Fans are packing Ballpark Village in downtown St. Louis to watch Game 3. Many feel confident as the series shifts to St. Louis.

“One-hundred percent, we’re going to win the series,” said Blues fan Josh Ems. “[Head coach Craig] Berube makes the right adjustments game-to-game. We’re going to continue to play the way we did in Game 2.”

Ems and other Blues fans say a series victory would be especially sweet because the owner of the Avalanche is Stan Kroenke, who led the Los Angeles Rams’ move out of St. Louis in 2016.

“I used to be a Rams season ticket holder, so yeah, I would like them to beat him,” said Mike Freedline, St. Louis Blues fan.

Fans arrived at Ballpark Village several hours before the game even started. Todd Tonkel was one of the Blues who arrived early. He was also playing drums prior to the game.

“Seeing all the people, they were here before we were here setting up,” he said. “The excitement, of course, Blues hockey, Cardinals baseball, this is a sports town through and through. The excitement is here, and you can see it.”