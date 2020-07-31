Fans react to Cardinals players contracting COVID-19, delaying games

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals game in Milwaukee was canceled today due to two players testing positive for COVID-19. Just one week ago fans were celebrating the Cardinals home opener as best as they could with restrictions in place.

Now fans have been taking to social media saying they’re not surprised by the two positive cases inside the Cardinals organization.

Not difficult to believe the Cardinals have a coronavirus outbreak, reported by @markasaxon as two pitchers, when John Gant and Miles Mikolas seem cool with hugging strangers – maskless. @lastoneformiles #STLCards #MLB pic.twitter.com/yFNObkwmRr — Nathan Woodside (@Nathanwoodside) July 31, 2020

The St. Louis MLB team made this announcement in an official statement saying the two players tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and have been instructed to self-isolate in their hotel rooms.

Just when I was starting to get used to watching @Cardinals games again BOOM game called. I hope everyone involved is OK. I fear that soon @MLB will pull the plug on 2020 and just try and start fresh spring 2021. #GetWellSoon #CardinalNation #STLCards — Cary Whorton (@carebearcards) July 31, 2020

Some fans outside of Busch Stadium are now wondering why the MLB didn’t go with the bubble approach that the NBA is currently implementing to put all players in one location to finish out the season.

“For it to only last less than a week, it’s so disappointing,” Cardinals fan Steve Douglass said.

The team said in a statement they are contact tracing any interaction with those infected players and plan to continue to self-isolate.