Farmers to Families hosts food box giveaway for those in need in Madison, Illinois

MADISON, Il. – Farmers to Families is hosting a food giveaway for those in need Saturday morning in the metro east area.

Early Saturday morning, the semi-truck full of food from organization Farmers to Families arrived at Bernard Long Elementary in Madison, Illinois, where the community is making sure everyone goes home with a box of food.

“They’re already prepackaged about 25 to 30 pounds apiece,” said Andrew Reinking, Superintendent Madison School District. “We expect between 1,100 to 1,400 boxes that we’re able to pass out to families in the Madison community.”

This giveaway will take place from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, January 30th. The boxes contain fruits, vegetables, meat, dairy, and a gallon of milk. They are free with no requirements.

“With the pandemic going on there is a lot of need,” said Reinking. “So we are excited to be able to give food for our Madison community.”

“We didn’t find out that Farmers to Families was going to start back up until Tuesday,” said Kim Moore, Special Education Coordinator Madison School District. “So I got a call Wednesday and they said a semi-truck is available. I said, ‘Bring it on we’re ready!’”

Those that need a box for family members or someone without transportation were given 2 boxes per household.

Thanks to organizers and volunteers, more than 35,000 boxes of food will be given away on a rainy Saturday morning.

“In our district we have 620 kids so we’re a small community of about 3,500 residents in the district,” says Reinking. “This will go a long way.”

Farmers to Families have been doing food giveaways like this throughout the last year. The organization, Farmers to Families, is approved by Congress and funded by the US. Department of Agriculture.