ST. LOUIS — A grieving mother empowers others at the Like a Rose Infant Loss Fashion Show.

Chandria Taylor honors her daughter, Adelyn Rose, who died before birth in 2018. Taylor founded Like a Rose to support other families facing pregnancy and infant loss.

She will let kids rip the runway in an upcoming fashion show.

Like a Rose Fashion Show

Sunday, November 6

5 p.m. CDT

New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church

689 Scott Troy Rd.

O’Fallon, IL 62254