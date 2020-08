ST. LOUIS – A fast-moving fire destroys two South City buildings and damages a third Monday night.

The fire started around 11:30 p.m. in a vacant house on Steins Street. The blaze quickly spread to a neighboring vacant house, destroying both.

Flames jumped to a nearby apartment building causing minor damage. Fire crews say residents in the two apartments got out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

200blk of E. Steins – Vacant two story frame building; heavy #fire extending through the roof. Involved exposure building, also vacant. Defensive operations underway. pic.twitter.com/z6hgAwNnz1 — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) August 18, 2020