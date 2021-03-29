Fatal accident closes 14th Street Monday morning

ST. LOUIS – 14th Street is closed between Chouteau Avenue and the Transit Center across from the Enterprise Center due to a fatal accident.
The accident happened at the end of the ramp from 64/40 eastbound to 14th Street Monday at about 4:30 a.m.
Two people had to be extracted from the vehicle and taken to the hospital.
The passenger has died from their injuries, and the driver is in critical/unstable condition.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.