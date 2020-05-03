Fatal accident in Jefferson County Saturday afternoon

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – A man was killed in a car accident a little after 2:30 p.m. Saturday on eastbound MO-30, east of Ficken Road in Jefferson County.

The driver of the car, 42-year-old Jason Stange of Manchester, Missouri, lost control while making a left turn. The car traveled off the right side of the road, hit a tree, traveled down an embankment, and overturned. The driver was partially ejected and pronounced dead on the scene.

The passenger was also ejected from the car and was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. Both the driver and passenger were wearing their seatbelts.