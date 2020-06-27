Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 982 deaths/ 19,421 cases IL: 6,810 deaths/ 139,434 cases.

Fatal accident on eastbound I-70 near Shreve

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Accident reconstruction crews are investigating a two-car fatal accident that happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The accident happened on eastbound I-70 near Shreve.

The driver of one of the cars was killed in the crash. No further information is available at this time.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News