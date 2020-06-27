ST. LOUIS – Accident reconstruction crews are investigating a two-car fatal accident that happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The accident happened on eastbound I-70 near Shreve.
The driver of one of the cars was killed in the crash. No further information is available at this time.
Fatal accident on eastbound I-70 near Shreve
ST. LOUIS – Accident reconstruction crews are investigating a two-car fatal accident that happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The accident happened on eastbound I-70 near Shreve.