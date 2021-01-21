Live video: Fatal accident on I-270 near Ladue Road closes several lanes

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Traffic is backed up on I-270 past Ladue Road as first responders work a fatal accident in the southbound lanes. Emergency vehicles are in the northbound lanes.

The cause of the accident is not clear at this time. Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter is headed to the scene to get a view from above. More details will be posted here as they come into our newsroom.

The estimated clearance time of the accident is at around 3:00 pm.

Check our interactive traffic map to see the latest road conditions, constructions, and closures. Download the FOX 2 News app for traffic alerts on your phone or tablet.