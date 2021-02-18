Fatal accident on MO-79 in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – A head-on fatal accident happened at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday on MO-79.
The crash happened on northbound MO-79 in Lincoln County in the area of Old Monroe, Missouri. This is a very active scene at this time. An ARCH Air Medical Services helicopter ambulance was at the scene to airlift one of the people involved in the crash to the hospital.
Highway 79 is completely closed in that area at this time. Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX was at the scene getting an aerial view.
