ST. LOUIS - The two owners of Pure Catering STL found a woman unconscious in her car from a drug overdose Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Enright Avenue and Union Boulevard.

When Joseph Westbrook and Terron Williams approached the vehicle the driver was unconscious and her car was slowly rolling towards the busy intersection. Westbrook was able to grab the back wing of the car to slow its momentum, and Williams hopped in the car, put it in park, and steered it towards the curb.