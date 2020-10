ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a car crash in north St. Louis that killed a woman Wednesday morning.

Police say a blue Chevrolet Impala was traveling north on N. Broadway when it

collided into a white Chevrolet Impala that was attempting to make a u-turn.

There were seven people involved in the crash.

The woman, whose name has not been released was, pronounced dead at the hospital. The others involved do not have life-threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash.