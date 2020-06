ST. LOUIS – One person was killed in rollover wreck on Interstate 64 near Mason Road early Thursday morning.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation the crash happened shortly before 4:00 a.m.

Three left lanes of westbound I-64 have been closed to traffic. It was expected to be cleared after 5:00 a.m. There was no official information on the victim or the circumstances of the crash.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

70 west overturned vehicle https://t.co/LLukJZAxcN — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) June 25, 2020