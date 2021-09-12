Fatal crash involving a motorcycle in north county

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County Police Officers are investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle that occurred in the intersection of N. Highway 67 and Old Halls Ferry Road.

The crash happened at approximately 12:43 p.m. Saturday.

Officers say the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on N. Highway 67 at Old Halls Ferry Road. A red Cadillac sedan was traveling southbound on Old Halls Ferry Road turning westbound onto N. Highway 67 when the motorcycle struck the sedan in the intersection.

There were two people on the motorcycle. The driver, 28-year-old Cory Johnson of St. Louis, Missouri, was taken to the hospital for life saving treatment but he died from his injuries. The other passenger, a 24-year-old woman, was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The investigation reveled that neither Johnson nor the other passenger were wearing helmets when the accident happened.



The Cadillac sedan had one occupant, the driver, who refused medical attention.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.