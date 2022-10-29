Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A fatal accident occurred Friday evening near the intersection of West Florissant Avenue and Buzz Westfall Road.

St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons detectives and the Accident Reconstruction Unit are working together to investigate the death of an adult female.

On October 27, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., St. Louis County police officers responded to a call for an accident in north St. Louis.

A Saturn Ion was traveling southbound on West Florissant Avenue. Saturn made a left turn into oncoming traffic onto Buzz Westfall Road. The car was then struck by a Ford transit van.

The driver of the Saturn, Floyde Woodruff, a 74, was brought to the area hospital and pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Ford Transit van was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.