Fatal crash pushes business owner to address MoDot

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – On Wednesday evening, St. Louis County Police at the South County Precinct responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Reavis Barracks Road and Union right off of Interstate 55.

The driver has been identified as 57-year-old Rhonda Weedman.

She was traveling northbound exiting I-55 at a speed that investigators are saying could have been anywhere between 75 to 95 miles per hour. Her 2008 Chevrolet Malibu hit the median on Reavis and catapulted the vehicle into the air.

The car struck two electrical signal boxes, two parked vehicles, and finally came to a stop when crashing into Scott’s Master Auto Repair.

In his 30 years of owning the auto repair shop, Scott Ramsey said five drivers have come off that same exit and crashed into his property.

“That’s enough… I’m going to be calling MoDot to see if there is a barrier or something they can put up because it’s getting to be dangerous,” Ramsey said.

The shop had already closed for the day at the time of the incident, so no employees or customers were in or near the building.

Weedman, the driver, was pronounced dead in a nearby hospital.

County police officers who serve that area do not believe the exit is a problem intersection when the signage displayed and rules of the road are adhered to.

The South County Precinct and Crime Scene Unit are leading the investigation.

