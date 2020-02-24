Fatal crash shuts down Route 111 in South Roxana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ROXANA, IL – First responders are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Sunday evening around 6:15 p.m. on Route 111 in South Roxana, Illinois.

FOX 2/NEWS 11 has learned that one person, a child was killed in the crash, and another person was airlifted to an area hospital. Two other individuals were also transported to the hospital for treatment.

The crash involved a pickup and a car carrying 2 persons in each vehicle.

Currently, both the north and southbound lanes are shut down, with traffic being diverted from the area.

The Illinois State Police have taken over the investigation, with its accident reconstruction is on scene.

Authorities tell FOX 2/NEWS 11 that there were no witnesses to the crash and that the road will be closed for several more hours.

38.829492 -90.062883