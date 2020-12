EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill.- A woman is dead following a two-alarm fire in East St. Louis. The fire happened around 9 a.m. on Church Street.

A relative says the woman was in her 60s. He said the woman’s brother was in town visiting and the fire happened while the victim’s husband was taking him to the airport.

