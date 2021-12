ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. – One woman has died in a single car crash in St. Francois County off of Office Road west of Bookholtz Road. The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers say the car traveled off of the right side of the road and hit a tree and a warning sign. The car briefly returned back to the road before overturning and ejecting the driver as it traveled off of the road a second time.

The driver, 58-year-old Ruth Shepard, was pronounced dead on the scene.