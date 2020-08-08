Fatal police shooting in western Indiana deemed justified

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – A western Indiana prosecutor says an April police shooting that killed a man who had exchanged gunfire with officers was justified and the man’s actions amounted to “an ambush” on officers.

Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said Friday that the shots a county reserve deputy fired on April 11 “were justified and legal under Indiana law.”

One of those shots killed 51-year-old Errol K. Bolin of West Terre Haute. The Tribune-Star reports police found 21 shell casings in the wooded area where Bolin fired on police while hiding in underbrush.

Modisett says “this was nothing but an ambush of law enforcement officers.”