ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man is dead after a shooting in the Fountain Park neighborhood. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. last night on Kings Highway off Kensington, which is approximately a mile and a half north of the Central West End.

Police report that the victim was shot in the head and arm and died at the scene. Homicide detectives with the Saint Louis Metropolitan Police are currently investigating. If you have any information, as always, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.