Fatal shooting near Fairground Park

ST. LOUIS – One man was shot and killed Thursday at about 11:30 p.m. in north St. Louis.

Police said the victim was a man in his 30s. He was shot on Kossuth Avenue at East Prairie Avenue. That’s just north of fairground park. He died at the scene.

No word yet on any arrests. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

