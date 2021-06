EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois State Police (ISP) are investigating a fatal shooting on I-64. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

ISP says one person was pronounced dead at the scene and one person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police shut the interstate down at milemaker 2 for the investigation. The interstate is expected to be shutdown for an extended period of time.

Traffic is backed up over the Poplar Street Bridge into downtown St. Louis.