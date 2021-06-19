Fatal single-vehicle accident near Hillsboro, MO

HILLSBORO, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a fatal single-vehicle accident that happened on southbound Allen Road, south of Rice Road, at approximately 2:06 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Troopers say the vehicle, an SUV, began sliding on loose gravel and then driver lost control. The SUV spun out, hit a tree, then continued to spin the other direction into a ditch where it began overturning.

The driver of the vehicle, 41-year-old Donald Eiring of Hillsboro, Missouri, was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident.

The passenger suffered only minor injuries.

Neither the driver or passenger were wearing their seatbelt.

