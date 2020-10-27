Fatal wreck closes WB I-44 near Eureka

HOUSTON (NEXSTAR/KIAH) -- It hasn't happened in decades! For the first time since the 1940s, Halloween will receive some spooky ambiance from a full moon this year.

For many people, the Halloween full moon will be a once-in-a-lifetime event. The last time it occurred was in 1944, according to the Farmer's Almanac. The next one isn't expected to happen until 2039, NASA said.