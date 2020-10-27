Fatal wreck closes WB I-44 near Eureka

ST. LOUIS- The Missouri Highway Patrol is working a fatal wreck on westbound I-44 near Rt. 109. Officials are routing all westbound traffic off the interstate at Antire Road. Police expect the interstate to be shutdown for at least another hour.

