Father charged in 2020 crash that killed 8 year-old from Metro East

ST. LOUIS- Authorities Thursday announced a series of charges against a Pontoon Beach man in connection with a February 2020 accident that took the life of his own daughter.

Frank Williford, 29, was charged with Reckless Homicide and four counts of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Methamphetamine.

The charges don’t indicate how much of the drug Williford is accused of having in his system on February 23, 2020. Williford was driving a 2004 Nissan Altima northbound on Route 111 when it collided with a 2002 Chevy pickup, which was traveling southbound on Route 111 and attempting to turn left onto Broadway.

His daughter, Layla, 8, was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said in a news release that the coronavirus pandemic “played a major factor in prolonging the investigation into this incident with obtaining records from Missouri.”

Williford was driving a vehicle registered in Missouri on the night of the accident. He’s being held on a $250,000 bond.

