Manchester father charged with abuse after 4-year-old son dies

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis County man is charged with abuse resulting in the death of a child. Blake Dopirak, 23, has been charged with the death of his 4-year-old son.

The probable cause statement says police were called to an apartment on Huntington Hill Drive in Manchester for an unresponsive child.

The child was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with multiple head injuries, including hematomas and retinal hemorrhaging. The boy died. The court documents say his death was a result of non-accidental closed head trauma.

The defendant told police he was alone with the child when the boy became unresponsive.