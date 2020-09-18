Father, son from Arkansas die in boat crash in Missouri

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Table Rock Lake.

GOLDEN, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a father and son from Gentry, Arkansas, died when two boats collided on Table Rock Lake.

Patrol Sgt. John Lueckenhoff says the crash occurred Friday morning near Golden. Fifty-five-year-old Ted Dossett and his 14-year-old son died.

Their names have not been released. Lueckenhoff said two fishing boats collided nearly head-on, with one boat going over the top of the other. The driver of the second boat, William Ward, of Shell Knob, Missouri, survived.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Latest News

More News