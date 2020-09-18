Father, son from Arkansas die in boat crash in Missouri

GOLDEN, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a father and son from Gentry, Arkansas, died when two boats collided on Table Rock Lake.

Patrol Sgt. John Lueckenhoff says the crash occurred Friday morning near Golden. Fifty-five-year-old Ted Dossett and his 14-year-old son died.

Their names have not been released. Lueckenhoff said two fishing boats collided nearly head-on, with one boat going over the top of the other. The driver of the second boat, William Ward, of Shell Knob, Missouri, survived.

The investigation into the crash is continuing.