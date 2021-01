FAYETTEVILLE, Ill. – 384 Fayetteville, Illinois residents in St. Clair County are under a boil order Tuesday morning due to a fire Monday night.

The fire damaged the Deli Star Corporations meat plant. Village Mayor Brian Funk said the boil order will be in effect for a couple of days as a safety measure.

It is unknown at this time what started the fire. No one was injured.

