FBI asking for tips to identify Washington Capitol rioters

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

WASHINGTON DC – The FBI is asking for tips to help identify people who are, “actively instigating violence in Washington, DC.” A post to the agency’s website says that they are looking for images, video, links, and written descriptions of the rioting and violence in the U.S. Capitol Building and surrounding area in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021.

“Our goal is to preserve the public’s constitutional right to protest by protecting everyone from violence and other criminal activity,” writes the FBI in a statement.

The Capitol was under siege for hours Wednesday, forcing lawmakers into hiding before being evacuated by police. Earlier, at a huge rally near the White House, the president had urged his supporters to march to Capitol Hill to protest his election defeat.

Congress eventually resumed after the protest, and lawmakers confirmed Biden won. Trump promised an “orderly transition” on Jan. 20.

Post a tip at fbi.gov/USCapitol or call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-‪800-225-5324).

Congress has confirmed Democrat Joe Biden as the presidential election winner, hours after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol. Lawmakers resolved to work almost through the night to uphold the will of the voters.