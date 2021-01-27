FBI asks for help identifying woman involved in sexual exploitation case

The FBI is seeking information that will lead them to the identity of an unknown person known as Jane Doe 43.

Officials believe that person has information regarding the identity of a child victim in a sexual exploitation investigation. Jane Doe 43 is described as a white woman with dark hair, between the ages of 20 and 30.

The FBI has a video showing Jane Doe 43 that is believed to have been filmed in October 2019. Jane Doe 43 is heard speaking English in the video.

Anyone with information regarding this cash is asked to call the FBI’s toll-free tip-line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or contact a Crimes Against Children Investigator at a local FBI office or contact the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

This information is being released nationwide. The FBI does not have any specific leads as to where Jane Doe 43 might be.