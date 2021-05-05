FBI helping Berkeley with 2017 unsolved murder

ST. LOUIS– The FBI is helping Berkeley Police with a 2017 cold case. It involves the murder and carjacking of Jayvon Vance.

Police say Vance was killed on Nov. 9, 2017. Earlier that day, Vance was communicating with another person in a Facebook group. Vance used the nickname “Tony King”.

Vance and the suspect agreed to meet later that night on Friarwood Drive in Berkeley for a sales transaction.

Police say Vance showed up alone and there were two men seen standing next to two vehicles, a white one and a black one.

Investigators say a few minutes later, a gunshot was heard and both vehicles took off leaving the Vance lying on the road.

Call Crimestoppers if you have information at 1-866-371-TIPS.