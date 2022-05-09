ST. LOUIS – The Federal Bureau of Investigations has named a new agent in charge of the FBI St. Louis Office.

Jay Greenberg takes over as the St. Louis region’s new FBI head. Greenberg most recently served as a deputy assistant director in the Criminal Investigative Division at FBI Headquarters in Washington.

Greenberg has worked with the FBI since 2005, investigating federal cases over civil rights, public corruption, and government fraud. In 2020, Greenberg was promoted to deputy assistant director of CID, dealing with FBI covert operations.

As the head of FBI St. Louis, Greenberg oversees federal crimes in 48 counties and the City of St. Louis throughout Eastern Missouri. His predecessor, Richard Quinn, retired at the end of 2021 after more than 25 years of FBI service.