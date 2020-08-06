FBI offering $25,000 to find killers in 2019 murder of mother, 2-year-old

(Video is from previous story on reward)

ST. LOUIS- One of Operation LeGend’s first tasks in St. Louis is to make an arrest in the unsolved murders of 18-year-old Trina’ty Riley and her 2-year-old son Kayden Johnson.

The program is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible for their killings.

The mother and her son were murdered inside their home on April 20, 2019.

Riley’s mother said in a statement, “I just need closure. My family needs peace. We just want justice. If you know anything, please contact the detectives”.

You can contact the FBI St. Louis Field office at 314-589-2500, the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or the St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.

The Bureau of Justice Assistance is making $1 million available to support Operation Legend’s violent crime reduction efforts and shot spotter responses in St. Louis.